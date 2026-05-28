Sweden will transfer $2.7 billion to Ukraine, of which $400 million will be for the production of drones

Sweden will provide Ukraine with $2.7 billion, of which $400 million will go towards drone production. Another $2 billion in support will be “Gripen” aircraft.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine expects to receive the first copies of the “Gripen” aircraft within the next 10 months. The Deputy Head of the Air Defense Agency Pavlo Palisa also reported that along with the fighters, Ukraine will receive long-range “Meteor” missiles.

This missile is equipped with a ramjet engine, so it does not lose speed and energy at the end of the flight, like most analogues. The “Meteor” is most dangerous for airplanes, fighter jets and drones.

This afternoon it became known that Sweden is transferring 16 JAS 39 “Gripen” C/D fighters to Ukraine and will sell 22 aircraft of the newer version of these aircraft — JAS 39 “Gripen” E.

Unlike the F-16, the “Gripen” JAS 39 is easy on the runway and easier to maintain between flights. In addition, the cost per flight hour of the JAS 39 is the lowest among fighters: $7 000-8 000, and for the JAS 39E/F, according to preliminary estimates, only $4 000.

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