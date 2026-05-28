UN: Earth could experience a new temperature record by 2030

The UN World Meteorological Organization has warned that the world could break a new temperature record as early as 2030 as the climate crisis intensifies.

The Guardian writes about this.

According to a report prepared by the UK Met Office, there is an 86% chance that at least one year between 2026 and 2030 will be hotter than 2024, which is currently the warmest year on record.

It is predicted that 2027 may be hotter than 2024. The reason for this is the natural climate phenomenon El Niño, which further increases the temperature on the planet.

The report says emissions from burning fossil fuels remain the main cause, trapping heat in the atmosphere and causing increasingly severe heat waves, droughts, storms and floods.

The UN notes that the climate crisis is already claiming approximately one life every minute, and without rapid emission reductions, the consequences will only worsen.

According to UN climate secretary Simon Still, the current heatwave in Europe is a “stark reminder” of how quickly the human and economic toll from climate change is mounting.

Scientists emphasize that exceeding the 1.5 °C mark compared to pre-industrial levels makes extreme weather events even more dangerous. At the same time, the chance that the temperature in a particular year will exceed 2 °C by 2030 remains very low — less than 1%.

On May 22, it was reported that Europe would be hit by the first major heat wave of the season in the coming days. Temperatures were forecast to be 5–11 °C above normal in a number of countries.

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