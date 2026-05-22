Europe will be hit by the first wave of abnormal heat: in Spain, temperatures are forecast to reach +38 °C

Europe will be hit by the first major heat wave of the season in the coming days. In a number of countries, temperatures will be 5-11 degrees above normal.

Bloomberg writes about this.

Forecasters say the reason for the sharp warming is a powerful anticyclone — a so-called thermal dome, which holds hot air over the region and helps it heat up near the earthʼs surface.

The heat will be especially noticeable in Britain. In London, temperatures are forecast to reach +32 °C by the weekend, which is unusual for the end of May. In France, the temperature in Paris will rise to around +31 °C. The hottest will be in Spain — in some areas, forecasters predict up to +38 °C.

Meteorologists link the early heatwave to climate change, saying periods of extreme heat in Europe are becoming longer and starting earlier than in previous years.

Additionally, the situation is worsened by drying out of soils: dry land retains moisture less well, which causes temperatures to rise even faster and the likelihood of rain to decrease.

After a period of thunderstorms and unstable weather, dry and sunny days are expected in Europe. At the same time, weak winds in France and Germany may temporarily reduce electricity production at wind farms.

In early May, Spain reported it was expanding its network of climate shelters where people can wait out periods of extreme heat. In 2025, Spain experienced 16 days of temperatures reaching 45°C, with more than 150 000 heat-related deaths in the country.

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