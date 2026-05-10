Spain expands network of climate shelters amid rising heat-related deaths

Spain is expanding its network of climate shelters — special cool spaces where people can wait out periods of extreme heat. Deaths from high temperatures are rising in the country.

Euronews writes about this.

Climate shelters are being set up in libraries, museums, sports centers, government agencies, and shopping malls. These spaces have air conditioning, seating areas, and free water.

They are primarily intended for the elderly, infants, and people with chronic illnesses who cannot cool down at home. Some government buildings will also be used as temporary shelters from the heat.

The system is already operating in several regions of the country, including Catalonia, the Basque Country and Murcia. In Barcelona alone, around 400 such points have been opened.

Record heat waves have forced authorities to step up measures. Last year, temperatures in Spain reached 45°C for 16 days. In 2025, the country recorded more than 150 000 heat-related deaths, more than 10 000 of which were the result of prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

The death of 51-year-old Montse Aguilar, a street cleaner in Barcelona, caused a national sensation. She collapsed while working in temperatures of around 35°C and later died. Protests were held in the city demanding better protection for workers working outdoors.

People over 65 are the most affected by the heat. They accounted for the majority of deaths due to high temperatures in Spain between 2015 and 2023.

Heatwaves are increasingly spreading across Europe. The continent is warming faster than many other regions of the world, and extreme temperatures are being recorded even in northern countries. For example, in Finland last year, heatwaves lasted for almost three weeks at around 30°C.

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