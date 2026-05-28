MPs did not support the draft law to decriminalize porn

The Verkhovna Rada did not adopt a draft law No. 12191 on the decriminalization of porn — only 207 MPs voted in favor out of the required 226.

This became known from the broadcast of the parliament session on May 28.

A draft law to decriminalize porn in the fall of 2024 was registered by the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and other MPs. With this bill, parliamentarians want to change Article 301 of the Criminal Code so that adults are not imprisoned for 3-5 years for filming and distributing intimate videos.

However, the bill retains criminal liability for non-consensual porn, extreme porn (violence, bestiality, necrophilia), child porn, and distribution to children.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee Danylo Hetmantsev wrote that thanks to the decriminalization of porn, the state could receive about UAH 1 billion in taxes per year.

For example, the “OnlyFans” platform paid $1.6 million in taxes to the Ukrainian budget in 2025 — 18% more than in 2024. This is despite the fact that pornography is not legalized.

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