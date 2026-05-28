The head of European diplomacy stated that the US embassy had left Kyiv — this was denied by the embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The European Unionʼs High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas reported that the American embassy has left Kyiv. According to her, it is the only embassy to have left the Ukrainian capital.

Kallas said this during a conversation with journalists, which was published on the European Commission website.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied this statement.

"The information about the departure of the US embassy is not true," Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi told reporters.

The information was later officially denied by the US Embassy (UPD 10:33). They stated that the embassyʼs security situation is regularly reviewed, and urged Americans not to travel to Ukraine for any reason due to the "armed conflict".

The press center of the Presidentʼs Office stated that they could not comment on Kallasʼ words, but she could have been referring to the circumstances on the night before the massive attack on May 24. The Office heard that American diplomats left Kyiv at that time.

On May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the Russian military is “launching systematic strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises in Kyiv”.

Russia promises to strike “decision-making centers and command posts” that are “dispersed throughout Kyiv”. The Russian Foreign Ministry recommended that foreign citizens, including diplomats and representatives of international organizations, leave Kyiv.

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