The Russians launched a “Kinzhal” and 147 drones over Ukraine at night. How many did the air defense shoot down

On May 28, Russian troops launched a “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile and 147 drones of various types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 138 Russian UAVs. However, the missile and nine other drones were hit in seven places, and debris fell in six locations.

In particular, the south of the Odesa region was under attack by drones — houses and infrastructure were destroyed there.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were injured as a result of attacks — the enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 20 times with drones and artillery. And in the Poltava region, houses and outbuildings were damaged due to falling debris.

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