“Ukrposhta” will install special boxes for quick delivery of parcels in branches

“Ukrposhta” will install special boxes in branches to deliver parcels to people faster — without waiting in line.

This was reported by the press service of “Ukrposhta”.

When the parcel arrives, the customer will receive an SMS with an access code. After that, they need to come to the branch, open their section and pick up the parcel.

Cells differ from post offices in that they are located in the office, and you can only pick up the parcel during its opening hours.

In the first stage, the cells will be installed in 400 branches, including in cities with a population of over one million and regional centers. The first 120 cells are already in the capital and Kyiv region.

In October, “Ukrposhta” reported the installation of ATMs. At that time, the first 70 ATMs were to appear in Kyiv, and another 30 in Odesa.

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