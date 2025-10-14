“Ukrposhta” launches its own network of post offices

“Ukrposhta” will have its own post machines. The first hundred units will be installed this year.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The first 70 ATMs will soon appear in Kyiv, and another 30 in Odesa.

The company emphasizes that the mail machines are created according to increased security standards and adapted to work in offline mode — without light and communication.

Parcels will be available by PIN code or through the “Ukrposhta 2.0” application. Next year, post machines should appear throughout Ukraine.⠀

