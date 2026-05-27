New Hungarian Prime Minister ready to meet with Zelensky only on the condition of progress on the issue of Transcarpathian Hungarians

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar is ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berehove (Transcarpathia), provided that the Ukrainian side fulfills the Hungarian governmentʼs demands regarding the rights of Hungarians living in Ukraine.
This was reported by the Hungarian online publication Index on May 27.
"If the Ukrainian side fulfills the conditions put forward by the Hungarian government, in particular regarding ensuring the opportunity for Hungarians living on the territory of Ukraine to exercise their legal rights," the message says.
According to Magyar, Budapest has already begun technical consultations with Ukraine on the language and other rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians. He hopes that the negotiations will be concluded quickly, and then it will be possible to hold a meeting with Zelensky in Berehove.
On May 20, Peter Magyar reported that he would meet with President Zelensky in early June.
- On May 9, the “Tisza” party leader Peter Magyar officially became the Prime Minister of Hungary. At the time, he said he was launching a review of the constitutional system.
- After the change of government, Hungary has already lifted the state of emergency that was in place after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. The country has also reversed its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.
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