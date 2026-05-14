Hungary has lifted the state of emergency that was extended after the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine

Prime Minister Peter Magyar reported that Hungary is lifting the state of emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

The former prime minister first declared a state of emergency in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the state of emergency allowed the Hungarian government to rule the country by decree. The European Parliament reacted, writing that the mechanism was “absolutely incompatible with European values”.

After the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022 (from midnight on May 25), Orbán extended the state of emergency. He explained that the reason was the war in Ukraine and the economic crisis that arose because of it.

On May 9, the “Tisza” party leader Peter Magyar officially became the Prime Minister of Hungary. At the time, he said he was launching a review of the constitutional system.

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