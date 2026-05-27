A priest of the UOC MP is suspected of adjusting Russian “Iskander” missiles at Odesa in March 2024. Then 21 people died from the strikes

Counterintelligence of the Security Service (SBU) detained a priest of one of the churches of the UOC MP eparchy in Odesa. He is suspected of coordinating Russian missile strikes on the city in March 2024.

This is reported by SBU.

Then, following the clericʼs coordinates, the Russians attacked a recreation area in Odesa with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles.

The first missile hit residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city. The adjuster was convinced that there might be military personnel in the residential building. The Russians hit the same place with a second “Iskander” when emergency services arrived.

As a result of those strikes, 21 people died, including residents of the district, a doctor, and a rescuer. More than 70 people were injured, including employees of the State Emergency Service.

According to the investigation, after the missile strike, the agent "reported" to Russian military intelligence about the consequences of the attack and "went into hiding" to avoid exposure. However, the SBU officers detained him at his place of residence.

The investigation found that the priest was recruited by Russian intelligence when he posted pro-Russian comments on Telegram channels. After being recruited, the priest, without taking off his church cassock, walked around the city to mark the geolocation of potential targets on online maps.

He transmitted the collected data to a chatbot administered by a traitor Sergey Lebedev (alias "Shaggy"), who is hiding in Donetsk and works for Russian military intelligence.

The priest also gave the Russians the coordinates of the location of Ukrainian air defense forces and assets that protected the airspace of the Odesa region during Russian missile attacks.

In addition, the cleric "leaked" information to the occupiers about one of the electrical substations near Odesa, in particular about its protection system, and after an enemy strike on the energy facility, he informed Russian military intelligence about the consequences of the strike.

During the searches, the detaineeʼs smartphone, which he used to collect intelligence and contact Russian military intelligence, was seized.

The Security Service investigators informed him of suspicion of treason committed during martial law. The man is currently being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.