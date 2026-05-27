North Korea tests artificial intelligence-based missiles for the first time. Kim Jong Un watched the launches

On May 27, North Korea conducted a series of tests of new weapons — tactical ballistic missiles, rocket artillery, and cruise missiles with an artificial intelligence-based guidance system.

This was reported by the North Korean state news agency KCNA, Reuters reports.

The launches were personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. According to him, these tests showed that weapons and automated launch systems had been modernized in accordance with the conditions of modern warfare.

The tests tested the power of ballistic missile warheads, the reliability of long-range multiple launch rocket systems, and the accuracy of AI-guided cruise missiles.

The cruise missiles that are planned to be deployed near the border with South Korea have attracted particular attention. Pyongyang has said that they can attack targets up to 100 kilometers away — a radius that includes the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Experts say this is the first time North Korea has publicly announced the use of artificial intelligence in missile systems. This is a technology that helps recognize a target and adjust the missileʼs flight in real time.

On the eve of the launch, North Korea fired several missiles toward waters off the west coast of South Korea for the first time in more than a month. Among them was at least one short-range ballistic missile.

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