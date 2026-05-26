North Korea launches missiles towards South Korea for the first time in over a month

North Korea fired several missiles toward waters off the west coast of South Korea on May 26. Among them was at least one short-range ballistic missile.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the military, the launch was carried out from the Jeonju area of North Pyongan Province. One of the missiles flew about 80 kilometers.

This is the first known missile launch by the DPRK since April 19. At that time, Pyongyang announced the testing of several short-range ballistic missiles equipped with cluster warheads.

In early April, North Korean authorities also reported testing a new cluster warhead for a ballistic missile and an electromagnetic weapon. Analysts believe that in this way the DPRK is trying to demonstrate its ability to wage modern warfare.

Despite UN sanctions imposed against North Koreaʼs nuclear and missile programs in 2006, Pyongyang has been actively building up its arsenal in recent years, drawing regular criticism from South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

In early May, the DPRKʼs constitution included a mechanism for an automatic nuclear strike if Kim Jong Un is incapacitated by an enemy attack. In recent constitutional changes, North Korea has also officially rejected unification with the South.

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