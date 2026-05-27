EU extends sanctions against Russia for human rights violations for another year

The Council of the European Union has decided to extend sanctions against those responsible for human rights violations and repression in Russia for another year, until May 28, 2027.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the Council of the EU.

The sanctions apply to 72 individuals and one organization, who are considered responsible for human rights violations, repression of the population and opposition, and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in the Russian Federation.

Their assets remain frozen, EU citizens and companies are prohibited from financing them, and they are also banned from entering the blocʼs member states.

The EU Council recalled that the European Union remains steadfast in its condemnation of human rights violations and repression in Russia and is deeply concerned about the further deterioration of the human rights situation in the country, especially in the context of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

On May 11, the EU Council also imposed sanctions against 16 more Russians and seven organizations responsible for the illegal deportation and forced assimilation of Ukrainian children. On the same day, the United Kingdom imposed similar sanctions for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.