Russians hit UN humanitarian aid convoy in Dnipro with missile. 130 000 people left without aid

On May 25, a Russian “Iskander” ballistic missile hit a UN World Food Program (WFP) warehouse in Dnipro, where humanitarian aid for 130 000 residents of frontline communities was stored.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and the UN World Food Program.

No staff members were injured in the attack, but food supplies worth over $1.4 million were destroyed.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Andrii Sybiha / X

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that this shelling occurred despite recent discussions in the UN Security Council and calls from the international community to stop strikes on humanitarian missions.

"This strike is yet another demonstration of Russiaʼs true attitude towards the UN and its member states, as well as its brazen disregard for the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law," Sybiha stressed.

He called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “use all tools and powers” to force the Kremlin to stop these attacks.

WFP Representative in Ukraine Richard Reagan emphasized that this is the second time this warehouse in Dnipro has been hit — it was damaged by a Russian drone in November 2025. In total, over the past 18 months, the organization has recorded more than 84 incidents that have damaged its warehouses, vehicles, and aid distribution points in Ukraine.

On May 14, Russians fired twice at vehicles of the UN humanitarian mission in Kherson. The vehicle contained the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and 8 employees of the organization. There were no casualties.

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