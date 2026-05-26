Russia is capable of jamming GPS signals in Europe at a distance of 450 km

Russia can now send fake GPS signals up to 450 kilometers deep into Europe.

This was stated by the deputy head of the Lithuanian communications regulator, Darius Kulieshius, Reuters reports.

According to the head, Moscow has increased the number of spoofing antennas, a technology that broadcasts fake GPS coordinates. If at the beginning of 2025 Russia had only three such antennas, now there are 36. All of them are located in the Kaliningrad region between Lithuania and Poland.

“Isolated obstacles began during the NATO summit in Vilnius in 2023. Now they have built up an infrastructure, and this has become a systemic, constant and endless Russian provocation,” said Kulijesius.

According to the Lithuanian regulator, the spoofing zone covers Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, most of Poland, as well as parts of Finland, Sweden, and Belarus.

Kuliesius also noted that the quality of mobile communications is deteriorating in the border areas of Lithuania. And in the city of Klaipeda, which is 50 kilometers from Kaliningrad, online bus schedules sometimes stop working.

According to the official, surges in jamming and spoofing are most often recorded during attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory. Russia traditionally denies accusations of interference.

European countries have repeatedly reported similar incidents. Last year, a Spanish military plane carrying Defense Minister Margarita Robles suffered a GPS failure, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyenʼs plane also suffered interference while flying to Bulgaria.

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