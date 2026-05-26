The mayor of Pyatykhatky (Dnipropetrovsk region) was attacked with a knife

An unknown person attacked the cityʼs mayor Hilal Isayev with a knife in the city of Pyatykhatky (Dnipropetrovsk region). The official was hospitalized, and the police are searching for the attacker.

This was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to preliminary data, the attack occurred on May 26 at around 10:40 AM. Law enforcement officers received a report that an unknown person had attacked the mayor of Pyatykhatky.

After the attack, the attacker fled, and the police are now looking for him. Law enforcement officers have opened a case under articles of attempted murder.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi was doused with a dirty liquid on Rynok Square on May 15. Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article about hooliganism.

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