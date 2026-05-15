Lviv Mayor Sadovyi was doused with dirty liquid on Rynok Square (UPD)

This morning, Lviv Mayor Andriy SadovyI was doused with a dirty liquid on Rynok Square.

This was reported to the police.

The incident occurred at around 10:40 a.m. A 46-year-old Lviv man ran up to the mayor and suddenly poured water on him. Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article hooliganism. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

UPD (13:21): Mayor Andriy Sadovy said that while he was going to work, a passerby poured a bucket of dirty liquid on his back. According to the mayor, this was hooliganism, not an attempt, and this is not the first time something like this has happened to him.

On the morning of April 23, a shooting occurred in one of the high-rise buildings in Lviv, but no one was injured. It was carried out by a 34-year-old resident of one of the apartments of the building, who has mental disorders.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.