Shooting occurred in an apartment building in Lviv, the shooter was detained (UPD)

On the morning of April 23, a shooting occurred in one of the high-rise buildings in Lviv (local publications say it was a building on Grinchenko Street), but there were no casualties.

This was reported to Babel by the spokeswoman for the National Police Yulia Hirdvilis.

According to her, a special police unit arrived on the call and detained the shooter. An investigative and operational group is currently working at the scene.

The shooting in Lviv was carried out by a 34-year-old resident of one of the apartments in the building, who has mental disorders, the regional police reported.

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The man was shooting from a Flaubert revolver. Upon seeing the police, he threw the weapon out the window. The revolver was seized and sent for examination. The shooter was taken to a special medical facility.

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