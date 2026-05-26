Three TRC officials detained in the Lviv region and Transcarpathia. They fictitiously “mobilized” 276 people, including the deceased

In Transcarpathia and Lviv region, three officials of territorial recruit center (TRC) were exposed, who are suspected of fictitious mobilization.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported this in a telegram on May 26.

Persons involved in the case:

The 49-year-old head of the Mukachevo TRC in Transcarpathia and his 37-year-old deputy;

41-year-old temporary head of the Zolochiv TRC in the Lviv region.

According to the investigation, the suspects entered mobilized people who did not actually exist into the state register "Oberih" — this is how they wanted to report on the implemented plan.

They also signed fake lists of names of supposedly active military personnel. The list included the deceased, convicted, people with the right to deferment, and those who had already served. They also “mobilized” students of military universities and people of non-mobilization age. The defendants sent this data to the regional TRCs to improve their indicators.

According to the Prosecutor General, the Transcarpathian colonel "called up" 162 people in January-March 2026 alone. His deputy called up another 108 during the same period.

A lieutenant colonel from Zolochiv for November-December 2025 entered six people into the register who were actually already serving under contract in the Military Hospital of the National Guard and other units.

All three officials were declared suspicious. The court sent the Transcarpathian colonel and his deputy into custody with bail of UAH 3.9 million and UAH 3.3 million, respectively. The lieutenant colonel from Lviv region was set bail of UAH 121 100.

The State Bureau of Investigation suspects two officials of the command of one of the branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of organizing an illegal scheme to update military registration data in the Central Military District of Kyiv and Volyn.

Corruption in TRCs – what schemes have been exposed before?

In October 2024, law enforcement officers detained employees of the Holosiivsky TRC in Kyiv — investigators say they helped thousands of conscripts evade mobilization. More than $1.2 million, €45 000 in cash, and 11 luxury cars worth almost $100 000 each were seized from the suspects.

And on May 4, 2026, the National Police conducted 44 searches in 16 regions, which concerned current and former heads of the TRC. In particular, the police uncovered cases of illegal enrichment and false declarations worth almost UAH 92 million. One of the suspects, the head of the TRC in Odesa, acquired assets worth more than UAH 45 million.

Author: Ihor Telezhnikov

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