The National Police conducted over 40 searches at TRC officials in 16 regions. Tesla cars and a lot of cash were seized

The National Police of Ukraine conducted 44 searches of current and former officials from among the management of territorial recruit centers (TRC) in 16 regions.

This was reported to the National Police.

In a few days, law enforcement officers have drawn up more than 150 administrative protocols related to corruption. In particular, the police documented facts of illegal enrichment and cases of false declarations worth almost UAH 92 million. One of the suspects, the head of the district TRC in Odesa, acquired assets worth more than UAH 45 million.

The police also reported that they found discrepancies in the declarations of the TRC employees. For example, one of the assistants to the head of the city TRC did not declare assets worth UAH 10 million, and a former officer of the recruiting and staffing department of another district TRC did not declare assets worth UAH 6.6 million.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized Tesla cars of various models, motorcycles, cash in national and foreign currency, and various contracts, including an agreement to receive non-refundable cash assistance of UAH 1 million.

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The police add that the seized documents may be grounds for the legalization of funds obtained illegally. All these facts will be verified within the framework of criminal proceedings.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are collecting evidence to file charges against those involved in criminal proceedings.