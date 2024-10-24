Officials of the Holosiivsky TRC were exposed for helping thousands of men evade the draft

Law enforcement officers exposed employees of the Holosiivsky territorial recruit center (TRC) of Kyiv, who are suspected of helping thousands of conscripts evade mobilization. More than $1.2 million, €45 000 in cash, 11 luxury cars worth almost $100 000 each were taken from them.

This was reported in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The SBI employees detained three officials of the Holosiivsky TRC and three civilians, who are believed to be the organizers of the mobilization evasion scheme.

According to the investigation, officials of the TRC and the head of the military medical commission (MMC) of the Holosiivsky district created a criminal group that helped those who wanted to evade service. The head of MMC was already suspected of similar actions, so he was removed from his post, but he continued to influence the processes.

The group was organized by a civilian who searched for clients, collected the necessary documents and handed them over to TRC. The price of the service reached $2-15 thousand. The extras were informed about the suspicions.

In addition, in the same TRC, two more employees were exposed, who entered fake data into the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists, which allowed them to evade military service and go abroad. They were also informed about suspicions.

Sanction of articles — up to 15 years in prison.

In August 2023, SBI detained the head of the Holosiivsky recruit center, who is suspected of participating in a scheme to transport men abroad.

