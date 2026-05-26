Ukrainian troops attacked Russian command posts and warehouses in the occupied territories

Yesterday, May 25, and on the night of May 26, the Ukrainian military struck a number of important Russian targets. In particular, the command post in Ocheretyne (Donetsk region) and the regimentʼs command post in Verkhnya Krynytsia (Zaporizhzhia region) were under attack.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

Also under attack were Russian UAV control points in the areas of Nesteryanka in Zaporizhzhia and Novohrodivka (Donetsk region).

In addition, the military targeted a UAV depot and a logistics depot in the Novopetrykivka area of the Donetsk region, a depot in the city of Donetsk, and a railway fuel tanker in the Debaltseve area of the Donetsk region.

The General Staff confirmed the shutdown of the Syzransky refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation after the strike on May 21. Equipment and tanks at the Yaroslavl DTPS were also damaged.

In addition, equipment and tanks were damaged at the Yaroslavl linear production and dispatching station, which was attacked on May 25.

The General Staff also confirmed the May 24 strike on the enemy radar station 1L125 "Niobiy-SV" (Yarsk, Luhansk region).

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

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