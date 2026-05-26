The Russians attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 122 drones. Odesa region was under attack

On the night of May 26, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 122 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” UAVs, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces neutralized 111 drones of various types. Nine drones and missiles were hit in 11 locations, and UAV debris fell in three more locations.

In particular, at night the Russians struck Odesa — one person was killed, three others were injured. A fire broke out, which was extinguished. The attack damaged houses and an educational institution.

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Also in the Poltava region, a house was destroyed by Russian strikes. Fires broke out and were extinguished.

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In Kyiv, the death toll from the combined attack on May 24 has increased to three. Fragments of a human body were found under the rubble — they may belong to a missing resident of the building.

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