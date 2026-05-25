Russian director and propagandist who was filming a film about the Russian military drowned

Russian director and propagandist Anna Tyts, who was filming a film about Russian army soldiers, drowned.

This is reported by Russian media.

Tyts, who is 52 years old, came to South Ossetia with a film crew to work on the film "On the Path to Truth and Justice" about the war against Ukraine.

On May 21, while out for a walk, she fell from a suspension bridge into the Velyka Liakhva River. This happened the day after the presentation of her film.

One man fell into the water with her, but he managed to escape. Rescuers searched for Tyts for three days and found her body 35 kilometers from the scene of the fall.

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