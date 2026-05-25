A woman hid a Russian military man in her house in the Donetsk region. She was detained, and the militant was eliminated

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained a Russian corrections officer in the Donetsk region and eliminated a Russian military man who was hiding in her house.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, a Russian serviceman with the call sign "Shaman" infiltrated the territory of Lyman to scout the positions of Ukrainian troops. There, he met an unemployed local resident and offered her to adjust strikes on Ukrainian troops in Lyman and on the outskirts of the city.

To do this, the woman, under the guise of a walk, would walk around the area and scout out Defense Forces bases. She would then transmit the geolocation of potential targets to a Russian fighter, who would then radio his command and report the coordinates for the attack.

SBU established that Shaman served in the 31st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 67th Motorized Rifle Division of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of Russia.

The woman was charged with high treason and is currently in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

During a special operation, Ukrainian fighters eliminated a Russian soldier while he was offering armed resistance.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.