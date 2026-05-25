87 injured in massive Russian attack in Kyiv. Two people dead

The number of injured in Kyiv after a massive Russian attack on the night of May 24 has risen to 87 people, including three children. Two people have died.

The State Emergency Service reported this on the morning of May 25.

In total, as of yesterday, damage to civil and administrative infrastructure has been recorded in 49 locations in the capital.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, where the entrance of a five-story building was destroyed as a result of the impact, rescuers unblocked the bodies of two dead women. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing.