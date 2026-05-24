In Kyiv, a man was looting damaged apartments after a Russian attack — he was detained

Police officers detained a man who, after the rocket attack on Kyiv on May 24, robbed the damaged apartments of residents of the Podilsky district.

This is reported by the Kyiv police.

As a result of a nighttime Russian missile strike on Khoryva Lane in Kyiv, residential buildings were damaged — the blast wave shattered windows and doors in apartments.

According to police, while residents were in shelters, the man entered damaged homes and stole the ownersʼ personal belongings.

One of the female victims contacted the police, reporting the theft of property. Law enforcement officers quickly located the suspect and detained him directly in one of the apartments, where he was attempting to commit another theft.

The attacker turned out to be a 29-year-old man who was already wanted for committing a property crime in another region.

On the night of May 24, the Russians launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. The main blow fell on the capital, where two people were reported dead and at least 77 injured. Damage was recorded in all areas of the city.

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