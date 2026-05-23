Gas explosion at a mine in China kills at least 90 workers

On May 22, a gas explosion at a coal mine in the Chinese city of Changzhi killed at least 90 people. There were 247 workers working there at the time of the incident.

The incident was reported by the Chinese state media Xinhua. The Guardian writes about the number of dead, citing the words of the Chinese television and radio company CCTV.

Authorities initially reported eight deaths and 201 people evacuated. Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all efforts to find the missing and help the injured, and to hold those responsible accountable. The executives of the company that runs the mine were detained by law enforcement.

The mine disaster is one of the deadliest in China in a decade. In 2023, a coal mine collapse in northern Inner Mongolia killed 53 people. In 2009, a mine explosion in northeastern Heilongjiang province killed more than 100 people. Since the early 2000s, China has seen a significant decline in coal mine deaths, which are often caused by gas explosions or floods.