SpaceX launched the most powerful rocket in human history. It should take people to the moon

On the night of May 23, at around 01:30 Kyiv time, Elon Muskʼs company SpaceX conducted the first test launch of the most powerful rocket in human history — Starship V3.

The launch was canceled the day before, 28 seconds before takeoff, due to a technical problem with a hydraulic pin on the launch tower.

The rocket was in space for about an hour, deployed Starlink satellites and satellite simulators, and then splashed down in the Indian Ocean.

This launch was the 12th for Starship and the first for the third generation of the rocket called V3. Muskʼs company has high hopes for it. It is the Starship V3 that should deliver astronauts to the surface of the moon during the Artemis IV mission, which is scheduled for the end of 2028.

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