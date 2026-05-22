The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the booking rules at critical enterprises

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has changed the rules for reserving employees at critical enterprises.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Now, in order to book an employee at such an enterprise, his salary must be at least three minimums — UAH 25 941. For enterprises in front-line territories, this amount remains at the level of 2.5 minimums — UAH 21 618.

The government has also clarified the rules for including employees in the reservation quota. Those who work part-time at several enterprises will be included in the quota for only one of their workplaces.

This should prevent an artificial increase in the number of employees that an enterprise can reserve and make the reservation quota more closely tied to the real need of the business to retain key specialists.

Also, within a month, the authorities are to re-approve the criticality criteria for enterprises and coordinate them with the ministries of defense and economy. They will also review the status of all enterprises that have been deemed critical within three months.