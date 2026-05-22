The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russian statements about alleged Ukrainian strikes on civilian objects in temporarily occupied territories.

The Russian government today announced an alleged attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a dormitory in Starobilsk (Luhansk region), resulting in deaths and injuries. Putin has already threatened retaliation.

At the same time, the General Staff called these Russian statements "manipulative" and reported that on the night of May 22, the Ukrainian military attacked a number of Russian facilities, including one of the headquarters of the Russian military special forces unit "Rubikon" near the city of Starobilsk. Representatives of this unit regularly use drones to strike civilians in Ukraine.

In addition, that night, the Ukrainian military attacked an oil refinery, ammunition depots, air defense systems, command posts, and enemy manpower.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are striking military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes, strictly adhering to the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of war," the General Staff emphasized.

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