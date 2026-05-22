The government has allowed the use of the public address system to announce a minute of silence

The government has allowed the use of public address systems for memorial announcements.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

From now on, they will be used daily at 09:00 to announce a nationwide minute of silence, and during the all-Ukrainian "Light a Candle" campaign, which takes place every year on the fourth Saturday of November to commemorate the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933.

Previously, a minute of silence was held daily at 09:00 by decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he signed on March 16, 2022.

In December and February, the corresponding bill was supported by the Rada, and then signed by the president.