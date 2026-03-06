Zelensky signed a law on a nationwide minute of silence. What does it provide for

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law No. 14144 on a nationwide minute of silence.

This is stated on the Verkhovna Rada website.

The document removes technical barriers and officially allows cities and communities to use the national alert system to announce a minute of silence every day at 9 AM.

It also provides that every year on the fourth Saturday of November at 4:00 PM there will be a nationwide minute of silence and a "Light a Candle" campaign to honor the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933.

Until now, a minute of silence was held daily at 09:00 by decree of Zelensky, which he signed on March 16, 2022.

