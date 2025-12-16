The Verkhovna Rada supported the law on a nationwide minute of silence in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on a nationwide minute of silence. The decision was supported by 303 MPs.

This is stated in the billʼs card on the parliamentʼs website.

The document was passed for a second reading. It is proposed to enshrine a minute of silence at 09:00 throughout Ukraine, and communities will be able to use notification systems for this.

Currently, a minute of silence is held daily at 09:00 by decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky. He signed this decree on March 16, 2022.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.