Russians attacked Ukraine with 124 drones. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of May 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 124 “Shahed” attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiyske (TOT Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 115 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Seven strike UAVs were hit in five places, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) in five locations.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, units of the Vostok Air Command shot down 32 Russian UAVs in various areas of the region this night, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

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