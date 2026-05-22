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The US has approved the sale of equipment for Hawk missile systems worth over $108 million to Ukraine

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of equipment to Ukraine to support the operation of “Hawk” anti-aircraft missile systems for almost $108.1 million.

Reuters reports this.

The equipment is for servicing and supporting the “Hawk” missile system. The purchase request sent by the Ukrainian government states:

  • lifting type mast trailers;
  • carrying out major modifications and supporting maintenance;
  • spare parts, consumables and accessories;
  • repair and return support;
  • engineering, technical, and logistical services to the US government and contractors;
  • other elements of logistics and software support for FrankenSAM “Hawk” missile systems.

The “Hawk” system is an American medium-range anti-aircraft missile system used to intercept aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles. Ukraine has received such systems from Western partners to strengthen its air defense.

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