The US has approved the sale of equipment for Hawk missile systems worth over $108 million to Ukraine

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of equipment to Ukraine to support the operation of “Hawk” anti-aircraft missile systems for almost $108.1 million.

Reuters reports this.

The equipment is for servicing and supporting the “Hawk” missile system. The purchase request sent by the Ukrainian government states:

lifting type mast trailers;

carrying out major modifications and supporting maintenance;

spare parts, consumables and accessories;

repair and return support;

engineering, technical, and logistical services to the US government and contractors;

other elements of logistics and software support for FrankenSAM “Hawk” missile systems.

The “Hawk” system is an American medium-range anti-aircraft missile system used to intercept aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles. Ukraine has received such systems from Western partners to strengthen its air defense.

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