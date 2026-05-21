Ukrainian embroidery submitted to UNESCOʼs Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Ukrainian embroidery has been submitted to UNESCOʼs Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

The nomination dossier "Embroidery in Ukraine: A Socio-Cultural Tradition" was submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and later sent for consideration to the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Ministry of Culture noted that the nomination was the result of joint work between the state and craftsmen, civil society organizations, researchers, and cultural institutions, who united around the idea of protecting and internationally recognizing Ukrainian living heritage.

"Today, embroidery is an important part of our lives. That is why it is so important for the world to know that it is ours and why it is so important to us," said Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna.

The ministry added that embroidery is an important symbol of the identity, unity, and resilience of Ukrainians. It accompanies a person from birth to important family and social events and reflects the regional characteristics and cultural diversity of Ukraine.

UNESCOʼs Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage is a collection of traditions, rituals, crafts and oral traditions from around the world. Its aim is to draw attention to the unique elements of the cultures of different peoples and to help preserve them.

Currently, this list includes four Ukrainian elements — Petrykivka decorative painting, the tradition of Kosiv painted ceramics, the Crimean Tatar ornament "Ornek" and the Ukrainian pysanka. There are also separate Ukrainian elements on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. These are Cossack songs of the Dnipropetrovsk region and the culture of cooking Ukrainian borscht.

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