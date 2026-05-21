Russians hit Dnipro and Druzhkivka twice. There are dead and injured (UPD)

On the afternoon of April 21, Russian forces shelled Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, and in the evening they attacked Dnipro. Four people were killed in Druzhkivka and five more were wounded.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

First, the Russians dropped three aerial bombs on the city — three men were killed, four more were injured, one of them in serious condition.

About an hour later, the occupiers used an FPV drone to hit a moving car. A 52-year-old man died, and another suffered a mine-explosive and closed head injury and multiple shrapnel wounds.

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At around 5:00 PM, the Russians attacked the Dnipro River, damaging two high-rise buildings there, the Regional Military Administration reported.

UPD at 20:15: 19 people were injured in the impact, including children aged 6, 13 years and 9 months. A 13-year-old boy and seven other victims were hospitalized.

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