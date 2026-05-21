SBU strikes FSB special forces headquarters — losses reach hundreds

Fighters from the SBU “Alpha” Special Operations Center struck the FSB special forces headquarters in the village of Henichevska Hirka in the occupied Kherson region. It is located on the Arabatska Spit, near the administrative border with the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

President Zelensky reported on the consequences of the attack.

SBU destroyed the “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft complex, and Russian losses reached hundreds of killed and wounded.