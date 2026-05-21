Russians attacked Ukraine with 116 drones and a missile. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of May 21, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and 116 strike UAVs of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force.

“Shahed”-type drones (including jet-powered ones), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 109 drones in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and five strike UAVs were recorded in 5 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) in four locations.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike in the Novgorod-Siversky district of the Chernihiv region. A car and a warehouse building on the territory of an agricultural enterprise caught fire.

Four people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian attacks at night, the State Emergency Service reported. In Dnipro, a five-story residential building was damaged, a fire broke out on the top floor. Two women were injured.

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In Nikopol area of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enterprise and infrastructure facilities were damaged, a 42-year-old man was injured. In Kryvyi Rih, a 34-year-old man was injured.

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