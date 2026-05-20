The UAV Forces struck a drone operator training center in the Donetsk region

The Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ UAV Forces destroyed a training center for Russian UAV operators and cadets of the Sever-Akhmat special forces unit in temporarily occupied Snizhne (Donetsk region).

This was reported by the UAV Forces.

According to the Ukrainian military, on the night of May 20, the "Birds" unit of the first separate UAV Forces center carried out 11 strikes with Middle Strike drones with a 100 kg warhead on the training and production complex and the temporary deployment point of the 78th special forces regiment "Sever-Akhmat" named after Akhmat Kadyrov, which is part of the 42nd division of the Russian army.

The UAV Forces stated that as a result of the operation, which was called "Akhmatʼs Snow", 65 cadets and the head of the training center with the call sign "Buryi", who is called a doctor of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences, were eliminated. The number of wounded is being specified.

According to the military, the main two-story complex, measuring 2 484 m², was used to assemble drones and ammunition, as well as to house Russian military personnel. The basement, according to the UAV Forces, housed ammunition, which caused additional explosions after the strike.

The operation was prepared jointly by the “Deep Strike Center”, the intelligence of the first separate center of the UAV Forces, and SBU. Three similar training centers of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences operated in the temporarily occupied territories — after the strike, two remained.

Ukrainian forces attacked the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodsknefteorgsintez” refinery in the city of Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia), on May 19. It is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, processing approximately 17 million tons of oil per year.

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