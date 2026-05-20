Russians destroyed 46 passenger cars of “Ukrzaliznytsia”. The company warned of a difficult summer season

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have already destroyed 46 “Ukrazliznytsia” (UZ) passenger cars. They carried 4,300 people daily.

This was reported by the UZ press service.

Another 200 cars and an entire Intercity+ train are currently in the repair queue due to shelling, drone strikes and collisions. 1 050 cars are awaiting inspection and removal from service due to age and unfitness.

"This means that this summer season will be even more difficult for us than the previous one, because demand is growing, and the number of cars is the opposite," was said in “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

The average demand-to-supply ratio for train seats is currently 4 to 1, and will increase to 6 people per seat in the season. In particular, 9 762 people are looking for seats on the train from Lviv to Kyiv every day.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” advised buying tickets 20 days in advance. If you canʼt get them, you should use auto-buyout.

You can also take advantage of transfers, in particular to suburban trains that are equipped with air conditioning. For international connections, it is recommended to pay attention to airports in Moldova, Romania, and Hungary — buying a ticket to them in high season is much easier than to cities in Poland.

"A difficult summer is ahead, but we continue to build new cars and increase the pace of repairs of old rolling stock in order to make travel affordable for everyone during the peak season," added “Ukrzaliznytsia”.