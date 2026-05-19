Reuters: China secretly trained Russian soldiers who then went to war in Ukraine

In late 2025, the Chinese Armed Forces secretly trained approximately 200 Russian military personnel, who then went to war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, citing European intelligence and documents.

According to the document, Russia and China signed an agreement in Beijing on July 2 for secret training, including in the field of drones. The Russians were also to undergo training in electronic warfare, aviation, armored infantry, explosives, demining, shooting, and air defense.

According to the agreement, Russian military personnel were to train at military facilities in Beijing, Nanjing, and other cities. In addition, Chinese military personnel were to receive training at Russian facilities.

Most of those who trained in China are military instructors. The agency also identified several Russian military personnel who trained in Beijing. After the trip, they participated in battles in the Zaporizhzhia region and used drones from Crimea.