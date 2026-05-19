Russia has begun nuclear exercises — they will include ballistic missiles

Russia began nuclear military exercises on May 19, which will last until May 21.

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense.

The Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, the Long-Range Aviation Command, as well as part of the forces of the Leningrad and Central Military Districts are involved in the exercises.

During the exercises, part of the nuclear forces will be brought into combat readiness, and ballistic and cruise missile launches will be conducted at training grounds in Russia.

In total, more than 64 000 military personnel and over 7 800 pieces of equipment were involved, including more than 200 launchers, over 140 aircraft, 73 surface ships, and 13 submarines, 8 of which are strategic missile carriers.

Also during the exercises, joint training and use of nuclear weapons deployed on the territory of Belarus will be practiced.

A day earlier, Belarus reported the start of joint exercises with Russia on the use of nuclear weapons.

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