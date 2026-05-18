It became known who will lead the Ukrainian national football team instead of Serhiy Rebrov

Andrea Maldera has replaced Serhiy Rebrov as the new coach of the Ukrainian national football team. This is the first time that a foreign coach has led the Ukrainian national team.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association.

Maldera has worked as an assistant coach at AC Milan (Italy), Brighton (England) and Marseille (France). Maldera has been a coach for 20 years, but has never managed a team on his own.

This is Malderaʼs second stint with the Ukrainian national team. He first worked with the national team as Andriy Shevchenkoʼs assistant from 2016 to 2021. After Shevchenkoʼs contract with the UAF expired, he also left the national team.

In 2019, when Ukraine won its qualifying group for Euro 2020, Muldera got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms and flag in honor of this.

The previous head coach of the national team Serhiy Rebrov resigned at the end of April. He had led the national team since 2023 and played 34 matches with it. It was under his leadership that the “blue and yellow” made it to Euro 2024 through the qualifying playoffs.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.