Serhiy Rebrov resigns as head coach of the Ukrainian national football team

Serhiy Rebrov has resigned as head coach of the Ukrainian national football team.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association (UFA).

He will continue to be the vice-president and member of the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association. UFA has not yet specified who will replace Rebrov.

Українська асоціація футболу

Serhiy Rebrov became the head coach of the Ukrainian national team in June 2023. Since then, he has led the team in 34 matches. It was under his leadership that the "blue and yellow" made it to Euro 2024 through the qualifying playoffs.

In total, under the leadership of Rebrov, the Ukrainian national team won 16 matches, drew eight times, and suffered 10 defeats.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.