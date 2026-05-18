Russian and Belarusian gymnasts allowed to compete in international competitions with flag and anthem

The Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation has decided to immediately lift all restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes that have been in effect since February 2022.

This is stated on the federationʼs website.

This means that Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be able to compete in international competitions with their flags and anthems. However, admission to the Olympics will require separate permission from the International Olympic Committee.

The decision regarding the Russians applies to all five types of gymnastic sports that are part of the Russian Gymnastics Federation: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, sports acrobatics and sports aerobics.

Russian gymnasts have not competed internationally since 2022. The federation later allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in tournaments from 2024, but in a neutral status without the use of national symbols.

At that time, Russian gymnasts refused to participate and did not get a chance to qualify for the Olympics in Paris. But in June 2025, Russia abandoned the boycott and returned its athletes and judges to international competitions.

Also this year, on May 7, IOC recommended that sports associations lift restrictions on Belarusian athletes and allow them to compete in international competitions under the national flag. However, there were no such instructions regarding Russian athletes.

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