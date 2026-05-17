At night there was an attack on Moscow — the largest since the beginning of the war. What is known about the consequences

On the night of May 17, the largest drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region took place since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Local and Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels are reporting on its consequences. Later, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the attacks. They were carried out by SBU together with other units.

In the Moscow region, the “Solnechnogorsk” filling station was under attack — a fire broke out there. The “Raduga MKB” plant in Dubna, which produces cruise missiles, was also attacked.

In the Zelenogradsky district on the outskirts of Moscow, the Elma technology park has been attacked. It brings together companies operating in the fields of micro- and radio electronics, information technologies, optical and control and measuring instruments, robotics, and neurotechnology.

A fire is burning on the runway of Sheremetyevo Airport. Its administration reported that "drone debris fell".

Drones also attacked the Moscow Oil Refinery. Moscow Mayor Sobyanin says a construction crew was hit near his checkpoint.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the Russian army shot down 556 drones over a number of regions overnight. According to Moscow authorities, 12 people were injured in the city.

On the afternoon of May 13 and the night of May 14, the Russians carried out one of the longest massive air attacks against Ukraine. Kyiv suffered the most, with strikes recorded in six districts of the capital.

In particular, in the Darnytsky district, an entire entrance to a high-rise building collapsed due to a Russian strike. President Volodymyr Zelensky promised a fair response to these strikes.

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